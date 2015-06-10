More snakes

| Round
| No.
| Player
| Pos.
| B-T
| Age
| Ht.
| Wt.
| School
| 1
| 1
| Dansby Swanson
| INF
| R-R
| 21
| 6-1
| 190
| Vanderbilt University
| 2
| 43
| Alex Young
| LHP
| L-L
| 21
| 6-2
| 205
| Texas Christian University
| 3
| 76
| Taylor Clarke
| RHP
| R-R
| 22
| 6-4
| 195
| College of Charleston
| 4
| 106
| Breckin Williams
| RHP
| R-R
| 21
| 6-0
| 200
| University of Missouri
| 5
| 136
| Ryan Burr
| RHP
| R-R
| 21
| 6-4
| 225
| Arizona State University
| 6
| 166
| Tyler Mark
| RHP
| R-R
| 20
| 6-1
| 195
| Concordia University-Irvine
| 7
| 196
| Francis Christy
| C
| L-R
| 19
| 6-2
| 220
| Palomar College
| 8
| 226
| Kal Simmons
| INF
| R-R
| 21
| 6-1
| 195
| Kennesaw State University
| 9
| 256
| Pierce Romero
| RHP
| R-R
| 21
| 6-3
| 200
| Santa Barbara City College
| 10
| 286
| Joey Armstrong
| OF
| R-R
| 21
| 5-11
| 195
| University of Nevada-Las Vegas
| 11
| 316
| Austin Byler
| INF
| L-R
| 22
| 6-3
| 225
| University of Nevada-Reno
| 12
| 346
| Wesley Rodriguez
| RHP
| R-R
| 18
| 5-10
| 210
| George Washington (NY) HS
| 13
| 376
| Jason Morozowski
| OF
| R-R
| 21
| 6-2
| 190
| University of Mount Olive
| 14
| 406
| Luke Lowery
| C
| R-R
| 21
| 6-2
| 230
| East Carolina University
| 15
| 436
| Justin Donatella
| RHP
| R-R
| 20
| 6-6
| 225
| University of California-San Diego
| 16
| 466
| Zach Nehrir
| OF
| R-R
| 22
| 6-2
| 205
| Houston Baptist University
| 17
| 496
| Austin Mason
| RHP
| R-R
| 21
| 6-2
| 200
| The Citadel-South Carolina College
| 18
| 526
| Daniel Comstock
| C
| R-R
| 21
| 5-11
| 210
| Menlo College
| 19
| 556
| Jacy Cave
| RF
| R-R
| 20
| 6-2
| 190
| New Mexico JC
| 20
| 586
| Will Lowman
| LHP
| R-L
| 20
| 6-0
| 185
| Kennesaw State University
| 21
| 616
| Alexis Olmeda
| C
| R-R
| 21
| 6-0
| 225
| Yavapai College
| 22
| 646
| Zach Hoffpauir
| OF
| R-R
| 21
| 6-0
| 195
| Stanford University
| 23
| 676
| Logan Soole
| OF
| L-L
| 19
| 6-0
| 185
| Monarch (Colo.) HS
| 24
| 706
| Bryant Holtmann
| LHP
| R-L
| 22
| 6-5
| 210
| Florida State University
| 25
| 736
| Stephen Dezzi
| OF
| L-R
| 22
| 6-1
| 190
| University of Tampa
| 26
| 766
| Kirby Bellow
| LHP
| L-L
| 24
| 6-1
| 220
| University of Texas
| 27
| 796
| Cameron Gann
| RHP
| R-R
| 22
| 6-0
| 195
| Stephen F. Austin State University
| 28
| 826
| Jesse Wilkening
| C
| R-R
| 19
| 5-11
| 200
| Hanover Central (Ind.) HS
| 29
| 856
| Keegan Long
| RHP
| R-R
| 21
| 6-2
| 190
| St. Joseph's College
| 30
| 886
| Jeff Smith
| INF
| R-R
| 22
| 6-0
| 180
| Missouri Baptist College
| 31
| 916
| Vance Vizcaino
| INF
| L-R
| 20
| 6-1
| 200
| Stetson University
| 32
| 946
| Bryan Hoeing
| RHP
| R-R
| 18
| 6-5
| 200
| Batesville (Ind.) HS
| 33
| 976
| Luis Silverio
| OF
| R-R
| 19
| 6-3
| 180
| Eastern Florida State College
| 34
| 1,006
| Jake Peevyhouse
| OF
| L-L
| 22
| 5-10
| 185
| Arizona State University
| 35
| 1,036
| Quinnton Mack
| OF
| R-R
| 23
| 6-0
| 195
| New Mexico State University
| 36
| 1,066
| Cameron Smith
| LHP
| L-L
| 22
| 6-0
| 165
| Texas Tech University
| 37
| 1,096
| Max Brown
| OF
| R-R
| 22
| 6-6
| 200
| Kansas State University
| 38
| 1,126
| Josh Anderson
| INF
| R-R
| 22
| 6-0
| 225
| Florida International University
| 39
| 1,156
| Georgie Salem
| OF
| L-R
| 21
| 6-11
| 205
| University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa
| 40
| 1,186
| Tucker Ward
| RHP
| R-R
| 23
| 6-6
| 245
| University of Mobile
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.
Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.
Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.
Oakland Athletics 2016 draft pick Casey Thomas has died. He was 24.