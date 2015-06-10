More snakes - Tucson News Now

More snakes

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks selected 30 additional players in Rounds 11-40 of Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft, as announced by D-backs Director, Scouting Deric Ladnier. The D-backs selected 36 of their 40 selections from the collegiate ranks. This year's draft class is comprised of: 5 catchers, 6 infielders, 12 outfielders, 12 right-handed pitchers and 5 left-handed pitchers.

In addition, Arizona State University outfielder Jake Peevyhouse was selected with the inaugural “Cory Hahn 34th Pick.” Peevyhouse hit .287 (51-for-178) 7 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers and 23 RBI in 57 games for the Sun Devils. The selection will take place each year and is named after Hahn, who currently works in the D-backs' scouting department. Hahn wore No. 34 for ASU and was selected with the 34th pick in the 2013 draft.

Other D-backs selections of note from rounds 11-40:

·         INF Austin Byler (11th round, 316th overall), former teammate of D-backs' 2013 first-round selection Braden Shipley at Nevada, hit .328 (65-for-198) with 18 doubles, 14 homers, 52 RBI and 69 runs scored. He was named to the midseason watch list for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award, and a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Byler was named to the 2011 All-Arizona Team at Sunrise Mountain High baseball team in Peoria, Ariz. 

·         RHP Wesley Rodriguez (12th round, 346th overall), who was rated by Baseball America as the No. 77 Prospect and MLB.com as the No. 100 Prospect in the draft, posted a 0.21 ERA (1 ER in 43.2 IP) with 92 strikeouts. He is a graduate of George Washington High School (NY), the same school as former Major Leaguer, Manny Ramirez.

·         C Luke Lowery (14th Round, 406th overall) was named a First-Team All-American Conference selection at East Carolina University after batting .311 (64-for-206) with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 49 RBI in 57 games.

·         RHP Justin Donatella (15th Round, 436th overall) was the National College Baseball Writers Association Division-II Pitcher of the Year after going 9-3 with a 1.74 ERA (17 ER in 88.0 IP) and 111 strikeouts in 14 starts for UC Santa Diego.

·         OF Zach Hoffpauir (22nd round, 646th overall) was named an All-Pac 12 honorable mention for the second straight season (2014-15). He played strong safety for the Cardinal football from 2012-14. Hoffpauir is a native of Glendale, Ariz., and graduated from Centennial High School in Peoria.

·         OF Max Brown (37th round, 1,096th overall) played for the New Zealand National Team during the World Baseball Classic Qualifier in 2012 and Under-21 World Cup in 2014.

·         RHP Tucker Ward (40th round, 1,186th overall) is the son of D-backs hitting coach Turner Ward.

Other selections of note from this year's draft:

·         INF Tyler Nevin (Rockies, Competitive Balance Round A) is the son of D-backs Triple-A Reno manager Phil Nevin.

·         OF Cam Gibson (Tigers, 5th round, 160th overall) is the son of former D-backs manager Kirk Gibson.

·         INF Mitch Piatnik (Reds, 8th round, 235th overall) is the son of D-backs special assistant to the General Manager and Major League scout Mike Piatnik.

·         INF Brantley Bell (Reds, 11th round, 325th overall) is the son of former D-backs infielder Jay Bell.

·         INF Tanner Donnels (Tigers, 21st round, 640th overall) is the son of former D-backs infielder Chris Donnels.

A complete list of the D-backs' draft selections can be found on the next page.


 ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS 2015 DRAFT PICKS

Round

 No.

 Player

 Pos.

 B-T

 Age

 Ht.

 Wt.

 School
1

 1

 Dansby Swanson

 INF

 R-R

 21

 6-1

 190

 Vanderbilt University
2

 43

 Alex Young

 LHP

 L-L

 21

 6-2

 205

 Texas Christian University
3

 76

 Taylor Clarke

 RHP

 R-R

 22

 6-4

 195

 College of Charleston
4

 106

 Breckin Williams

 RHP

 R-R

 21

 6-0

 200

 University of Missouri
5

 136

 Ryan Burr

 RHP

 R-R

 21

 6-4

 225

 Arizona State University
6

 166

 Tyler Mark

 RHP

 R-R

 20

 6-1

 195

 Concordia University-Irvine
7

 196

 Francis Christy

 C

 L-R

 19

 6-2

 220

 Palomar College
8

 226

 Kal Simmons

 INF

 R-R

 21

 6-1

 195

 Kennesaw State University
9

 256

 Pierce Romero

 RHP

 R-R

 21

 6-3

 200

 Santa Barbara City College
10

 286

 Joey Armstrong

 OF

 R-R

 21

 5-11

 195

 University of Nevada-Las Vegas
11

 316

 Austin Byler

 INF

 L-R

 22

 6-3

 225

 University of Nevada-Reno
12

 346

 Wesley Rodriguez

 RHP

 R-R

 18

 5-10

 210

 George Washington (NY) HS
13

 376

 Jason Morozowski

 OF

 R-R

 21

 6-2

 190

 University of Mount Olive
14

 406

 Luke Lowery

 C

 R-R

 21

 6-2

 230

 East Carolina University
15

 436

 Justin Donatella

 RHP

 R-R

 20

 6-6

 225

 University of California-San Diego
16

 466

 Zach Nehrir

 OF

 R-R

 22

 6-2

 205

 Houston Baptist University
17

 496

 Austin Mason

 RHP

 R-R

 21

 6-2

 200

 The Citadel-South Carolina College
18

 526

 Daniel Comstock

 C

 R-R

 21

 5-11

 210

 Menlo College
19

 556

 Jacy Cave

 RF

 R-R

 20

 6-2

 190

 New Mexico JC
20

 586

 Will Lowman

 LHP

 R-L

 20

 6-0

 185

 Kennesaw State University
21

 616

 Alexis Olmeda

 C

 R-R

 21

 6-0

 225

 Yavapai College
22

 646

 Zach Hoffpauir

 OF

 R-R

 21

 6-0

 195

 Stanford University
23

 676

 Logan Soole

 OF

 L-L

 19

 6-0

 185

 Monarch (Colo.) HS
24

 706

 Bryant Holtmann

 LHP

 R-L

 22

 6-5

 210

 Florida State University
25

 736

 Stephen Dezzi

 OF

 L-R

 22

 6-1

 190

 University of Tampa
26

 766

 Kirby Bellow

 LHP

 L-L

 24

 6-1

 220

 University of Texas
27

 796

 Cameron Gann

 RHP

 R-R

 22

 6-0

 195

 Stephen F. Austin State University
28

 826

 Jesse Wilkening

 C

 R-R

 19

 5-11

 200

 Hanover Central (Ind.) HS
29

 856

 Keegan Long

 RHP

 R-R

 21

 6-2

 190

 St. Joseph's College
30

 886

 Jeff Smith

 INF

 R-R

 22

 6-0

 180

 Missouri Baptist College
31

 916

 Vance Vizcaino

 INF

 L-R

 20

 6-1

 200

 Stetson University
32

 946

 Bryan Hoeing

 RHP

 R-R

 18

 6-5

 200

 Batesville (Ind.) HS
33

 976

 Luis Silverio

 OF

 R-R

 19

 6-3

 180

 Eastern Florida State College
34

 1,006

 Jake Peevyhouse

 OF

 L-L

 22

 5-10

 185

 Arizona State University
35

 1,036

 Quinnton Mack

 OF

 R-R

 23

 6-0

 195

 New Mexico State University
36

 1,066

 Cameron Smith

 LHP

 L-L

 22

 6-0

 165

 Texas Tech University
37

 1,096

 Max Brown

 OF

 R-R

 22

 6-6

 200

 Kansas State University
38

 1,126

 Josh Anderson

 INF

 R-R

 22

 6-0

 225

 Florida International University
39

 1,156

 Georgie Salem

 OF

 L-R

 21

 6-11

 205

 University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa
40

 1,186

 Tucker Ward

 RHP

 R-R

 23

 6-6

 245

 University of Mobile

