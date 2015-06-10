More snakes

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks selected 30 additional players

in Rounds 11-40 of Major League Baseball's First-Year Player Draft, as announced by D-backs Director, Scouting Deric Ladnier. The D-backs selected 36 of their 40 selections from the collegiate ranks. This year's draft class is comprised of: 5 catchers, 6 infielders, 12 outfielders, 12 right-handed pitchers and 5 left-handed pitchers.

In addition, Arizona State University outfielder Jake Peevyhouse was selected with the inaugural “Cory Hahn 34th Pick.” Peevyhouse hit .287 (51-for-178) 7 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers and 23 RBI in 57 games for the Sun Devils. The selection will take place each year and is named after Hahn, who currently works in the D-backs' scouting department. Hahn wore No. 34 for ASU and was selected with the 34th pick in the 2013 draft.

Other D-backs selections of note from rounds 11-40:

INF Austin Byler (11th round, 316th overall), former teammate of D-backs' 2013 first-round selection Braden Shipley at Nevada, hit .328 (65-for-198) with 18 doubles, 14 homers, 52 RBI and 69 runs scored. He was named to the midseason watch list for the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award, and a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. Byler was named to the 2011 All-Arizona Team at Sunrise Mountain High baseball team in Peoria, Ariz.

Wesley Rodriguez (12th round, 346th overall), who was rated by Baseball America as the No. 77 Prospect and RHP(12th round, 346th overall), who was rated byas the No. 77 Prospect and MLB.com as the No. 100 Prospect in the draft, posted a 0.21 ERA (1 ER in 43.2 IP) with 92 strikeouts. He is a graduate of George Washington High School (NY), the same school as former Major Leaguer, Manny Ramirez.

C Luke Lowery (14th Round, 406th overall) was named a First-Team All-American Conference selection at East Carolina University after batting .311 (64-for-206) with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 49 RBI in 57 games.

RHP Justin Donatella (15th Round, 436th overall) was the National College Baseball Writers Association Division-II Pitcher of the Year after going 9-3 with a 1.74 ERA (17 ER in 88.0 IP) and 111 strikeouts in 14 starts for UC Santa Diego.

OF Zach Hoffpauir (22nd round, 646th overall) was named an All-Pac 12 honorable mention for the second straight season (2014-15). He played strong safety for the Cardinal football from 2012-14. Hoffpauir is a native of Glendale, Ariz., and graduated from Centennial High School in Peoria.

OF Max Brown (37th round, 1,096th overall) played for the New Zealand National Team during the World Baseball Classic Qualifier in 2012 and Under-21 World Cup in 2014.

RHP Tucker Ward (40th round, 1,186th overall) is the son of D-backs hitting coach Turner Ward.

Other selections of note from this year's draft:

INF Tyler Nevin (Rockies, Competitive Balance Round A) is the son of D-backs Triple-A Reno manager Phil Nevin.

OF Cam Gibson (Tigers, 5th round, 160th overall) is the son of former D-backs manager Kirk Gibson.

INF Mitch Piatnik (Reds, 8th round, 235th overall) is the son of D-backs special assistant to the General Manager and Major League scout Mike Piatnik.

INF Brantley Bell (Reds, 11th round, 325th overall) is the son of former D-backs infielder Jay Bell.

INF Tanner Donnels (Tigers, 21st round, 640th overall) is the son of former D-backs infielder Chris Donnels.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS 2015 DRAFT PICKS