Borde to Baltimore

TUCSON, Ariz.The Baltimore Orioles selected University of Arizona pitcher Xavier Borde in the 36th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Wednesday. Borde became the third Wildcat picked in this year's draft.A native of Playa del Rey, Calif., Borde was a versatile lefty for the last three seasons. He appeared in 32 career games, including five starts. He racked up 40 strikeouts in 42.1 total innings, posting a 4.68 earned run average to go with a 2-2 record and one save. The redshirt junior was a part of two shutouts for the Arizona pitching staff in 2015.A member of the 2012 national championship club as a redshirt freshman, Borde Xavier is a two-time Pac-12 honorable mention All-Academic selection and graduated this spring as a psychology major.Borde joins junior middle infielders Kevin Newman and Scott Kingery as Wildcats drafted by professional teams this season. Newman was a first-round choice of the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Kingery was picked up by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second round Monday evening.

