Below is the release regarding the lease agreement between the Coyotes and the City of Glendale followed by a statement issued by the Coyotes owner and CEO.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Glendale City Council has voted to end an arena lease agreement with the Arizona Coyotes, thrusting the franchise's future further into doubt.The council voted 4-3 Wednesday night to end a 15-year, $225 million lease agreement signed by Glendale and IceArizona shortly after the team was purchased from the NHL in 2013.Members who voted in favor of dissolving the deal cited a state statute that allows an agency to cancel a contract if an employee directly involved with the agreement becomes an employee or agent to the other party. At issue was the Coyotes' hiring of former city attorney Craig Tindall as general counsel in 2013.The city of Glendale issued a statement before the meeting that it would be open to renegotiating the arena deal, a proposal the Coyotes flatly refused.(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes Co-Owner, President and CEO Anthony LeBlanc issued the following statement following tonight's Glendale City Council meeting.



"We are disappointed with the city's decision to violate its obligations under the agreement that was entered into and duly approved only two years ago. We will exhaust any and all legal remedies against the city of Glendale for this blatant violation of its contractual obligations to us."

