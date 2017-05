A few hours after telling reporters he wouldn't change his lineup in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, he inserted Andre Iguodala into Golden State's starting five for the first time in 101 games this season. The move resulted in big win for the Warriors who went on to win by 21.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Breaking news... coaches lie.As the NBA Finals turns the page to game 5 in Oakland, the biggest story line surrounds the Warriors adjusted lineup, one that Steve Kerr lied about before game 4.

The day before game 5, former Wildcat Steve Kerr came clean, he made it simple, don't believe him.

