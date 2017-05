Tucson, AZ(KOLD) - Phil Mickelson remains winless after the final round of the St. Jude Classic. The former sun devil tied for third (65-272), finishing with a flourish with a 25 ft. birdie that rolled in that nearly lipped out on No. 18. Mickelson has not won a PGA title since 2013.

The tournament also turned out a first time winner in Fabian Gomez of Argentina who won the match by 4 strokes. Gomez, 36, shot 4-under 66 with a 267 total that would earn him the win. During the match, Gomez also carded a five birdie-one bogey round, which contributed to his first PGA win in his 70th start this season that also featured three other top 25 golfers.

In this win, Gomez also beat England's Greg Owen by four strokes. The match started out tied between Gomez and Owen, before Gomez pulled away on the back 9.

Gomez will be taking home a winner's check of $1.08 million.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved