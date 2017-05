(AP) - Stephen Curry scored 37 points and the Golden State Warriors took a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals with a 104-91 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.Curry had 17 in the fourth quarter, including seven straight to put away the game after Cleveland got within eight points in the final 2 minutes.The Warriors can win their first championship since 1975 with a victory Tuesday in Cleveland. Game 7, if necessary, would be back here on Friday.LeBron James finished with 40 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Cavaliers. Tristan Thompson had 19 points and 10 boards.

