Tuesday's Tail Ennes is looking for a place to call home

Ennes (Source: Ted Hewitt Photography) Ennes (Source: Ted Hewitt Photography)
Ennes (Source: Pima Animal Care Center) Ennes (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Meet Ennes!

He was found as a stray on April 30, 2015.

After undergoing surgery to treat a medical condition, veterinary staff members at the Pima Animal Care Center have worked with him extensively to ensure he's ready to be adopted by a loving, caring family.

PACC staffers also tell Tucson News Now the dog has been nothing but sweet and stoic while in their care.

If you would like to meet Ennes, feel free to drop by PACC located at 4000 North Silverbell Road.

to see some other great photos of today's Tail Ennes head to Ted Hewitt Photography.  

