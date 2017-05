Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - At the age of three he ended one of the sports worlds biggest droughts, he can't talk, he probably didn't feel the pressure of the Triple Crown and the world watching, but probably most important for American Pharoah, he's home.

After a cross country trip that included a sweep of horse racing's marquee trifecta, Triple Crown winner American Pharoah returned to Santa Ana today. In the final 33 minutes to the stable the colt's trailer recieved a police escort and was folowed by several news helicopters.

Former Wildcat and trainer Bob Baffert was there to accompany the crown jewel of his stable as the 2 month journey through the Triple Crown officially ended.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights reserved