One Kerr-azy party

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The bell sounded, the confetti flew and a parade 40 years in the making set off to celebrate the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship.



In a rare moment of glory, Oakland shined in the national spotlight Friday in a city that usually makes news for crime, corruption, protests and violence.



Thousands of blue-and-gold-clad fans flooded downtown to see Warriors players, MC Hammer, six floats and, of course, the championship trophy, won after the team bested LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers.



People started lining up as early as 3 a.m. and city officials were estimating there were at least 500,000 fans on the streets by parade time.



The Warriors won 105-97 in the Game 6 clincher Tuesday night for team's first NBA title in four decades.



