Dbacks deal Arroyo

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired infielder Phil Gosselin from the Atlanta Braves for right-handed pitchers Bronson Arroyo and Touki Toussaint, as announced by D-backs Sr. Vice President & General Manager Dave Stewart. Gosselin is on the 15-day disabled list with a left thumb fracture.

Gosselin, 26, hit .325 (13-for-40) with 4

doubles and 2 RBI in 20 games with the Braves this season. He played in 5 games at third base and 3 at second, and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 18 with an avulsion fracture in his left thumb.

In 2014, Gosselin hit .344 (130-for-378) with 29 doubles, 5 home runs and 31 RBI in 96 games with Triple-A Gwinnett and was named to the International League mid-and postseason All-Star Teams. He also played in 46 games with Atlanta, batting .266 (34-for-128) with 1 home run and 3 RBI.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder is a career .274 hitter (534-for-1,951) with 100 doubles, 20 triples, 19 homers and 202 RBI in 519 games over 5 Minor League seasons in the Braves' organization. Gosselin was selected by Atlanta in the fifth round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft.

Arroyo, 38, has not pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery on July 18, 2014 in Scottsdale, Ariz. He made 14 starts with the D-backs last season prior to the injury, going 7-4 with a 4.08 ERA (39 ER in 86.0 IP).

Toussaint, 19, was 2-2 with a 3.69 ERA (16 ER in 39.0 IP) in 7 starts with Single-A Kane County in 2015. In 2 seasons in the D-backs' system, he went 4-6 with a 5.75 ERA (43 ER in 67.1 IP) in 19 games (17 starts).



