Max's first no no

WASHINGTON (AP) - Max Scherzer pitched a no-hitter Saturday, losing his perfect game with two outs in the ninth inning when he hit a batter in the Washington Nationals' 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.



Scherzer dominated in retiring the first 26 batters and was one strike from throwing the 22nd perfect game in major league history since 1900.



Pinch-hitter Jose Tabata fouled off a pair of 2-2 pitches before Scherzer clipped him on the elbow with a breaking ball. Scherzer immediately grimaced as Tabata took his base. Scherzer then retired Josh Harrison on a deep fly to left.



Scherzer struck out 10 Pirates. In his previous start, he took a perfect game bid into the seventh at Milwaukee and finished with a one-hitter and 16 strikeouts.



