Second inning surge

PHOENIX (AP) - A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt each singled home a pair in a seven-run second inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks went on to beat San Diego 7-2 Sunday, taking two of three from the Padres in the weekend series.



Jeremy Hellickson (5-4) pitched six innings for the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs and six hits. He struck out a season-high seven with no walks.



Two San Diego errors, two walks and a hit batter contributed to Arizona's big inning. Only three of the seven runs off Andrew Cashner (2-9) were earned.



The Padres fell to 2-5 since manager Bud Black was fired.



Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.