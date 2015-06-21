FC Tucson Jumps to the Top

Tucson, AZ - After almost two weeks on the road, FC Tucson took on the Pateadores and Legends FC at Kino North Stadium, Friday and Saturday, bringing in two more wins for the organization, placing them in first place for the WPSL Pacific South Division.





FC Tucson played an impressive game against the Pateadores, winning 3-0 in the first game of the weekend. The first goal came late in the first half when Analisa Marquez passed to Mykaylin Rosenquist who lobbed the ball past the Pateadores goal keeper. The second goal came from Mackenzie German who cross fielded it to Priscilla Pimienta who nailed a volley into the back of the net. The final goal of the game came from Sam Monahan who curled the shot over the head of the keeper, bringing the game to the final score of 3-0.





The Saturday game against Legends FC was a nail-biter for those in attendance, due to a buzzer beater win 3-2 for FC Tucson. However, the game also started out on a negative note with a nasty injury for Tucson's Mallory Miller who was unable to return until the second half. FC Tucson only scored once in the first half when Kaitlyn Lopez recieved a pass from Analisa Marguez to give Tucson the lead. The Legends came back aggressive in the the second half where Legends' Sydney Sladek scored by slipping by keeper Sarah Dilling's challenge, tying up the score. Not too long after, Legends FC Lucy Lara scored the second goal bringing the Legends up 2-1.





However, FC Tucson did not stay down for long because only 7 minutes later, Mackenzie German found Sam Monahan who drove the ball past the keeper to tie the score 2-2. The ball then moved up and down the pitch with each team trying to drive in a goal before the clock ran out. Late in the game, FC Tucson had a play in the Legends goal box that devolved into a melee. A header on the goal was blocked, but then was immediately recovered by Mykaylin Rosenquist who fired it in, winning the game 3-2 for FC Tucson in the 90th minute.





FC Tucson will play next in a friendly in Yuma against the AZ Strikers on June 28.