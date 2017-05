UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) - Jordan Spieth has won the U.S. Open after Dustin Johnson three-putted from 12 feet on the final hole at Chambers Bay with a chance to win the championship himself.Spieth rebounded from a disastrous double-bogey at the par-3 17th with a birdie on No. 18, then had to watch tensely as Johnson played the finishing hole.After he hit a 5-iron from 246 yards to within 12 feet, Johnson rolled his eagle try several feet past. Still with a chance to force an 18-hole playoff Monday, Johnson missed the putt and gave Spieth his second consecutive major championship.The 21-year-old Masters champion shot 1-under 69 to finish at 5-under par. Johnson shot 70 to finish at 4 under with Louis Ousthuizen, who had a 67 on Sunday.

