Gold rush

PHOENIX (AP) - No one in the majors, no position player anyway, is having a better season than Paul Goldschmidt.



He leads both leagues in hitting (.356) and on-base percentage (.474). He is at or near the top in virtually every other offensive category. And he might be the best defensive first baseman in the game, too.



Yet national attention, such as that showered on Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper, eludes the man his Arizona teammates call "America's First Baseman."



Of course, Goldschmidt being Goldschmidt, he says "I couldn't care less."



