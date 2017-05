Round 16 rout

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Alex Morgan scored her first goal of the Women's World Cup and the United States advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory over Colombia on Monday night.



Abby Wambach's penalty kick early in the second half went wide after Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Perez - a backup herself - was ejected for a foul on Morgan. Stefany Castano, who replaced Perez in goal, got a hand on Morgan's shot five minutes later, but couldn't stop the goal to put the United States up 1-0.



Carli Lloyd also scored for the second-ranked Americans, who will face No. 16 China on Friday in Ottawa. The United States is seeking its third World Cup title, but first since 1999.



