Little dog with big heart looking for forever home

Meet Guapo!

Guapo was found by a concerned Tucsonan not long ago and taken to the Pima Animal Care Center.

Unfortunately, not much is known about Guapo and his past because he was a stray.

However, staff members are hopeful he will be adopted by a loving family because he's a consummate lap dog, friendly and outgoing!

If interested in giving Guapo a happy home, visit him at PACC located on Silverbell Road.

Tucson News Now wants to thank Wags My Tail for spending time with Guapo to make him look picture perfect.

To see more of our Tuesday's Tails head over to Ted Hewitt Photography's Facebook page.

On a good note, last week's Tuesday's Tail, Ennes, has been adopted!

