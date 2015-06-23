Little dog with big heart looking for forever home

Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for forever homes.
Arizona Game and Fish Department's Wildlife Center is home to several desert tortoises that are ready for forever homes.
Pima County is issuing a warning to pet owners after a third dog tests positive for Leptospirosis, advising owners to get their pets vaccinated.
Pima County is issuing a warning to pet owners after a third dog tests positive for Leptospirosis, advising owners to get their pets vaccinated.
Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to adopt.
Cats that were rescued from a hoarding situation on July 19, where they lived among piles of garbage, bugs, and waste, are finally healthy enough to adopt.
This 2-year-old Shepherd mix is shy at first, but comes out of his shell with the right loving person.
This 2-year-old Shepherd mix is shy at first, but comes out of his shell with the right loving person.
The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.
The Tucson Wildlife Center has received more than 200 calls from southern Arizona residents with concerns about birds and mammals that they are finding near their homes and at work.