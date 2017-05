Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Rick Schantz has managed to pull together some of the most talented amateur players from across the west coast, but his latest addition has a very well rounded and... worldly game.

Thomas Olsen joins FC Tucson after spending his spring in New Zealand as part of the USA Under 20 World Cup team that lost to Serbia who went on to win the global tournament. After being named the WCC freshman of the year after one season at the University of San Diego, he was added to the US national team's roster.

After getting to play against some of the best under 20 year old players in the world on the sports biggest stage, Olsen joined the pipeline of San Diego talent that jumped to Tucson. FC Tucson now has three players that have played at the University of San Diego.

