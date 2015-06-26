Trees down in Rita Ranch

Friday's storms didn't become severe around Tucson, but wind gusts near 40mph are enough to sometimes take down trees.
Nikki Hawkins posted this photo on our Tucson News Now Facebook page.
This one was sent in by Johnny O'Campo
TEP is currently investigating power outages to over 1,500 customers in the Vail-area.
