Tucson teen gets olympic opportunity

Tucson High's Delaney Schnell won silver medals on platform at the 2011 and 2013 Junior Pan American Diving Championships.

Now she's set to compete in her first Pan American Games.



The 16-year-old is one of eight divers who will compete for Team USA at next month's Pan Am Games in Toronto.

Schnell will dive her specialty, the 10-meter platform, both individually and synchronized.

The Games run July 10 to July 26, with the diving events scheduled for July 10 though July 13.



The Pan American Games will be the third senior international competition this year for Schnell, who competed at a FINA Grand Prix meet in Mexico in April and in a FINA World Series meet in Great Britain in May. Schnell represented the U.S. in junior international meets the past four years. She was fourth on platform at the World Junior Diving Championships in Russia last year.



The Pan Am Games will serve as the first opportunity for countries to secure quota spots for next year's Olympic Games.

The winner of each of the four individual events at the Pan American Games (men's and women's 3-meter springboard and 10-meter platform) will qualify their countries a spot for the Olympics in Rio. The 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving are set for June 18-26 in Indianapolis, IN.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.