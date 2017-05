(AP) - Wisconsin Coach Bo Ryan announced his plans to retire after next season on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Ryan said he considered retiring after the Badgers lost in the national championship game to Duke, but Athletic Director Barry Alvarez told him to take some time and think about it, the AP reported.

After mulling over his future for a few months, the 67-year-old said he has decided to coach one more season. He said he also hopes his longtime assistant, Greg Gard, will be chosen to replace him.

Ryan has coached the Badgers for 14 years, and led them to the Final Four in each of the past two seasons.

