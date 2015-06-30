Tuesday's Tail April is looking for a new forever home - Tucson News Now

Tuesday's Tail April is looking for a new forever home

April (Source: Pima Animal Care Center) April (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Meet April!

If you're interested in adopting a sweet, friendly and mature 5-year-old dog, April is perfect for you.

She was given up on May 18, 2015 after having a litter of puppies. While her puppies have all found homes, April has not.

Members of the Pima Animal Care Center tell Tucson News Now that April walks well on a leash and is very outgoing.

If you would like to pay her a visit, feel free to do so at PACC located along Silverbell Road.

We also want to thank our friends at Wags My Tail for helping April get camera ready! And check out Ted Hewitt Photography's Facebook page for more great photos of our Tuesday's Tails.

