PHOENIX (AP) - The Phoenix Suns have reached an agreement with forward Tyson Chandler on a three-year, $52 million contract and agreed with Brandon Knight on a five-year, $70 million extension, people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.



The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals can't be finalized until July 9.



Chandler averaged 10.3 points and 11.5 rebounds while providing a defensive and locker room presence for the Dallas Mavericks last season. The 15-year veteran has averaged 8.8 points and 9.3 rebounds in a career that included stops in Chicago, New Orleans, New York and two one-year stints with the Mavericks.



Knight averaged 13.4 points after being traded to the Suns last season, but was limited to 11 games because of a left ankle injury.

