Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - How was everyone's spring? Did you get a lot done, make some extra cash? No matter how well you did, economically, it's insanely hard to compete with a 36 minute span in May where Floyd Mayweather cashed in on a lifetime, heck... make it 20 lifetimes of earnings.

According to an recent ESPN report, Floyd Mayweather will earn almost as much for 36 minutes in the ring in May as Tim Duncan has made in his 18-year career with the San Antonio Spurs ($235 million).

The fight, which generated close to $600 million in revenue, is the most lucrative boxing bout of all time.

In his 14 pay-per-view fights, Mayweather has now generated more than $1.3 billion, a record.

