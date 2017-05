Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Japan and England looked all set for extra time but in the 92nd minute, attempting to break up a Japanese attack, Laura Bassett's interception deflected to strike the underside of her crossbar and in to give Japan a late winner. England has never been to a World Cup final.

Japan will now face team USA in the World Cup final on Sunday at 4pm Tucson time on Fox 11. This will be a rematch of hte 2011 World Cup final which Japan won after a 2-2 score in regulation.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved