Incredible views from Magic Kingdom, but dangerous

Lightning photos from Orlando are circulating through social media tonight, where an intense lightning storm continues over the Magic Kingdom.
These images are great to look at, but taking these shots is extremely dangerous.
Lightning occurs on almost a daily basis in southern Arizona during the monsoon, and most of the time, no one is struck or injured.
Please remember the lightning safety tips while outdoors this holiday weekend:
1. If you hear thunder, get indoors or at least inside a hard-top vehicle - "when thunder roars, go indoors."
2. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles from a storm. If you hear thunder, you're close enough to get struck.
3. If you're stranded outside without shelter, find a low lying area to crouch down in, away from any tall objects or trees.
4. 5 seconds between lightning and thunder = 1 mile.
Instagram: gaffers.a
Instagram: ally_conway
Instagram: birdily
Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.