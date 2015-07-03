Incredible views from Magic Kingdom, but dangerous

Lightning photos from Orlando are circulating through social media tonight, where an intense lightning storm continues over the Magic Kingdom.

These images are great to look at, but taking these shots is extremely dangerous.

Lightning occurs on almost a daily basis in southern Arizona during the monsoon, and most of the time, no one is struck or injured.

Please remember the lightning safety tips while outdoors this holiday weekend:

1. If you hear thunder, get indoors or at least inside a hard-top vehicle - "when thunder roars, go indoors."

2. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles from a storm. If you hear thunder, you're close enough to get struck.

3. If you're stranded outside without shelter, find a low lying area to crouch down in, away from any tall objects or trees.

4. 5 seconds between lightning and thunder = 1 mile.



