PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have reinstated left-hander Patrick Corbin and catcher Oscar Hernandez from the 60-day disabled list.



The moves came before Corbin took the mound against Colorado on Saturday night in his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2014.



To make room, the Diamondbacks optioned utility man Danny Dorn and right-handed reliever Matt Stites to Triple-A Reno.



Corbin was 14-6 with a 3.41 ERA for Arizona in 2013, his first full season in the majors. He was 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four rehab starts with Class A Visalia and Double-A Mobile.



The 22-year-old Hernandez, a Rule 5 draft selection last year, had been sidelined all season with a broken bone in his left hand.



The Diamondbacks also transferred catcher Tuffy Gosewisch (torn ACL) to the 60-day DL.

