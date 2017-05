Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Sean Miller's U 19 basketball squad is attempting to secure back to back gold medals win for this first time since 1983. They will have their chance tomorrow after dispatching Greece today 82-76.

Greece would not go away and kept it within three after Vasilis Charalampopoulos went off beyond the perimiter. Jalen Brunson may have cemented his status as player of the tournament with a 30-point, four-assist effort to help USA eliminate Greece.

Team USA will face Croatia tomorrow in the gold medal game on ESPNU at 10:30am Tucson time.