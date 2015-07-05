First place at first base

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who received 9,119,375 votes to attain his second consecutive fan-elected start. Goldschmidt becomes the first D-backs player to win multiple fan elections as the only other D-backs to earn fan-elected starts in the Midsummer Classic are second baseman Jay Bell (1999), third baseman Matt Williams (1999) and outfielder Luis Gonzalez (2001).

Entering Sunday, Goldschmidt leads the NL with a .349 batting average and ranks second with a .466 on-base percentage and a .623 slugging percentage. He has also added 20 home runs, 18 doubles, a triple, 66 RBI and 15 stolen bases. The 27-year-old has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games (.315 with 12 RBI) and in 20 of his last 24 overall (.371 with 19 RBI).

The 2015 All-Star Game will be played at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, July 14th. The 86th All-Star Game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 160 countries

Copyright 2014 Arizona Diamondbacks All Rights Reserved