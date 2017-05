Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Sean Miller role changed when Billy Donovan took the OKC job, but his goal did not, bring back gold from Greece this summer. Mission accomplished.

On Sunday Miller led the USA team to the gold medla game versus Croatia, easily the biggest test for the Americans in the tournament. roatia's Luka Bozic made his first of two free throws with four seconds left to tie the score in regulation, but missed the final attempt. The game headed into overtime, where Jalen Brunson and Jayson Tatum carried the USA to a 79-71 victory to claim gold on Sunday in Greece.

As a member of the U19 Fiba US basketball team, Miller was won gold as a player, assistant, and now as a head coach. Incoming Wildcat and 5 star shooting guard Allonzo Trier started the game and finished with 7 points.