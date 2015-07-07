Attention-seeking pup in need of forever home

Meet Rosie!

Rosie is 4 years old and loves attention! She will happily lean on you and soak up all the affection anyone has to offer.

She was recently taken to the Pima Animal Care Center after experiencing challenges with her previous owner's other dog. However, she has gotten along very well with all animals at PACC. It is suggested the person providing her with a new home, take part in transitional training to ensure a smooth adoption.

PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. Why not stop by and see if Rosie is a fit for your home?

On a good note, last week's pet April has been adopted!

Grooming provided by Wags My Tail and to see some other great photos of today's Tail Rosie head to Ted Hewitt Photography.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.