Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The FC Tucson ladies soccer team is about to put a lid on the regular season, but without a weekend sweep at home, they might be putting a lid on the season altogether.

The ladies currently sit in three way tie for second place in the Pacific Southwest. Only the top 2 teams advance to the postseason from each division, so it's fair to say the pressure is on. FC Tucson will host San Diego on Friday who also sit in that three way tie. Then Saturday night another divisional foe Tijuana comes to town.

Head coach Amy Garelick talks to KOLD about this weekends big opportunity in the video above.

