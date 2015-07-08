Most common languages around the world

Living in southern Arizona we are exposed to multiple cultures and a variety of languages. Alberto Luca Lopez of South China Morning Post illustrated the languages of the world and where they are spoken in one simple graphic, as can be seen below.

The graphic is based on records collated from the database Ethnologue. The illustration shows the facts and figures of the world's living languages cataloged since 1951. Approximately 6.3 billion people were included in the study. You can see the full HD graphic here.

