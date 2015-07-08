AZ ties in Pan Am Games

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) -

Arizona’s Athletes Participate in 2015 Pan American Games

Local athletes to represent Team USA and Arizona at the Pan American Games Toronto 2015, the second largest multinational and multisport event in the world. The Games kick off next week Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Arizona will be well represented on Team USA by:

Sandra Uptagrafft, Shooting

Jay Shi, Shooting

Rhonda , Rajsich, Racquetball

Delaney Schnell, Diving

Robert Rosthenhausler, Softball

Caitlin Leverenz, Swimming

The multinational event features 36 Summer Olympic sports, such as soccer, boxing, swimming, gymnastics, volleyball, cycling, judo, etc. More than 6,000 athletes, representing 41 nations from the Americas, are expected to compete in Toronto. This is the third time that Canada hosts the event, and the first held in the providence of Ontario. ESPN has been the U.S. home of the Pan American Games since 2007; the event is held every four years, and serves as a platform for many athletes looking to participate in the Olympic Games.

Team USA is expected to have 626 athletes competing in 37 sports at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games, 10 of which have Olympic qualification implications: canoe/kayak, diving, equestrian, field hockey, modern pentathlon, shooting, synchronized swimming, table tennis, triathlon, water polo.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney will have highlights from the diving portion on KOLD News at 5:30pm/ 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.