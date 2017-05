ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - A.J. Pollock hit a three-run homer during a five-run second inning in Texas left-hander Matt Harrison's first start in more than a year, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Rangers 7-4 Wednesday night.



Harrison (0-1) made his previous start on May 13, 2014, against Houston, when he left with back stiffness about a month before career-threatening spinal fusion surgery. It was the last of three procedures for back problems that limited him to six appearances over two seasons.



Randall Delgado (4-2) was the second of five Arizona relievers behind right-hander Jeremy Hellickson, who came out after four innings because of a blister on his right thumb.



Brad Ziegler pitched a perfect ninth for his career-best 14th save.



Welington Castillo hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks.

