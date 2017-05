Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - After a stellar first start of the season, his first since 2013, Patrick Corbins suffered his first loss of the season.

It was the opposing pitcher who stole most of the headlines in this one. Mets starter Matt Harvey pitching seven strong innings and hit his first career home run to lead the New York Mets to a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.



Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin (1-1), making his second start of the season after Tommy John surgery wiped out his 2014 campaign, allowed all four runs and four hits in five innings. He gave up three homers for the first time in his career.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved