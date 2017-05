Tucson, AZ (KOLD) Tucson High's Delaney Schnell told me there isn't a day that goes by that she doesnt think of Rio, the host site for the 2016 summer Olympics. This week's Pan Am Games were supposed to be her launching pad into the games, not everything went as planned.

Schnell finished with 263.40 points for eighth place. She started slowly with a miss for just 36 points on her opening-round front 3 ½ pike. She came back with 52.80 points or more on each of her remaining four dives, with her best score coming in round four when she earned 60.80 points on her back 2 ½ with 1 ½ twists.

A two-time Junior Pan Am silver medalist on platform, Schnell was the youngest competitor in the field at age 16.

