Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat Robert Refsnyder called his MLB debut "a dream come true" although he went 0-3 after getting the start at second base for the Yankees. On day two, the dream continued in Boston.

Refsnyder got his second start in a row batting ninth, he collected his first ever MLB hit in the 7th inning with a single to center. The real dramatics came in the 9th inning when he put a two run shot (378 feet) over the Green Monster in left field. His first career home run gave New York 4 run lead and the Yankees would eventually win 8-6.

Rob was a member of Andy Lopez's 2012 group that went undefeated in the postseason and eventually won the College World Series.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved