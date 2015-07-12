Zues locks down roster spot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Arizona senior center Kaleb Tarczewski was one of 12 players named to the U.S. Men’s Pan American Games Team on Sunday.

The Claremont, N.H., native will train with the team in Chicago this week before heading across the border to Toronto in search of an international medal. The Pan American Games Team is Tarczewski’s first appointment with USA Basketball.

The men’s basketball portion of the event is slated to start on July 21, when the U.S. takes on Venezuela at 6 p.m. MST. Pool play runs through July 23 with the semifinals and finals set for July 24 and 25, respectively.

A fixture in the middle for Arizona from the moment he stepped on campus, Tarczewski averaged 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds as a junior in 2014-15. For his career, he owns averages of 8.6 points and 5.8 rebounds, as well as a career .568 shooting percentage from the floor.

Tarczewski has helped lead UA to two Pac-12 regular-season championships, a Pac-12 Tournament title, three Sweet 16 runs and two Elite Eights in his first three collegiate seasons.

