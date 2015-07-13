PBR me please

PUEBLO, Colo. – The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) is returning to Tucson, Arizona, for the first time in 17 years with its elite Built Ford Tough Series (BFTS) featuring the world’s Top 35 bull riders competing in the Cooper Tires Take the Money and Ride presented by Jack Daniel’s at the Tucson Convention Center on Oct. 2-3.

The competition will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the bull riders facing the sport’s rankest bulls for their share of the $140,000 total purse.

New to the event this year are the PBR Elite Seats. Priced at $250 each, PBR Elite Seats are located in an exclusive section immediately next to the chutes and include a VIP experience; a pre-event reception with refreshments, backstage tours featuring a PBR 101 presentation, and meet and greets with the PBR’s exclusive entertainer Flint Rasmussen, and top PBR stars. These seats are also on sale now.

Each night, the Top 35 bull riders will ride one bull each in Rounds 1 and 2 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. After Round 2 on Saturday, the riders’ individual scores will be totaled and the Top 15 riders on the weekend will advance to the Built Ford Tough Championship Round for one more ride and a chance at the $30,000 event title.

Arizona fans will witness incredible non-stop action filled with electrifying 8-second rides and nerve-racking wrecks as they watch 150-pound cowboys risk it all against opponents more than 10 times their size, weighing in at roughly 2,000 pounds. This two-day event is also the last regular season competition of 2015, and therefore the last chance for these men to gain the valuable points they need to qualify for the $2.3 million PBR Built Ford Tough World Finals which takes place in Las Vegas on Oct. 21-25.

Five PBR World Champions are scheduled to compete in Tucson, including Mike Lee (2004), Guilherme Marchi (2008), Renato Nunes (2010), J.B. Mauney (2013) and three-time World Champion Silvano Alves (2011, 2012, 2014).

Fan favorites Reese Cates and Douglas Duncan, as well as rookie sensation Kaique Pacheco are also expected to ride.

Three weeks after the Cooper Tires Take the Money and Ride presented by Jack Daniel’s, the Top 40 men in the world will head to Las Vegas for the PBR World Finals where the 2015 PBR World Champion, the bull rider who earns the most points during the 2015 season, will be crowned and receive the coveted World Championship belt buckle and a $1 million bonus.

The BFTS is televised every week on CBS, CBS Sports Network – the home of the PBR and networks around the world. BFTS telecasts are produced for the PBR under a multi-year agreement with David Neal Productions, a Los Angeles-based production company led by 34-time Emmy® Award winner and Peabody Award winner David Neal, who serves as executive producer.

Copyright 2015 Professional Bullrider's Association All Rights Reserved