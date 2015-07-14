Tuesday's Tail Capri a fun, friendly pup

Meet Capri!

Capri was rescued by a Pima County Sheriff's deputy and an Animal Care officer in Green Valley earlier this month.

The young pup is described as fun and friendly. She's been kenneled with other dogs at the Pima Animal Care Center, and has gotten along well with all of them.

While her background is unknown, staffers say her sweet nature speaks for itself!

Interested in paying her a visit, feel free to do so at PACC located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. Stop by and visit with last week's Tail - Rosie, who is still available for adoption. Let's see if we can find these two their forever homes.



A 'thank you' as well to Wags My Tail for helping Capri get camera ready! And check out Ted Hewitt Photography's Facebook page for more great photos of our Tuesday's Tails.

