Monsoon 101: How to deal with those 'creepy crawlers'

The monsoon moves those creepy, crawlers from outside to inside and many homeowners are a little disturbed by this trend.

Not able to find that bug spray or get to the phone fast enough for call pest control, there are tons of household items that can be used to kill creepy crawlers.

Here are a few tips from the pros at Arizona Pest Control that work:

Use hairspray on cockroaches and scorpions. The critters will not be able to breath because of its exoskeleton.

WD-40 will kill a lot of bugs inside the house, on contact.

Try brake cleaner on the creepy crawlers inside the home.

Soapy water is one of the easiest tricks of the trade. Mix a little water and liquid detergent in a spray bottle and spritz the bug.

While many at-home tips help, there are a few that don't, like bleach. Pouring bleach down a drain to kill cockroaches does not work, according to Ray Kallatsa, Arizona Pest Control.

Experts have also said that using apple cider does not get rid of ticks.

