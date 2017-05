ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) - Jordan Spieth was one shot out of the lead and one round away from the third leg of the Grand Slam. Not since Bobby Jones has an amateur won the British Open, and then along came Paul Dunne with a bogey-free performance Sunday at St. Andrews that gave him a share of the lead.



When a shootout at St. Andrews ended Sunday, 14 players were separated by three shots. Half of them were major champions.



Even for a place packed with centuries of history, this British Open offered endless possibilities.

