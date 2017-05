Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The cameras have stayed on former Wildcat Rob Gronkowski since he helped guide the Patriots to a Super Bowl XXLIV victory over the Seahawks. The past week he was even more visible.

Gronk appeared on the daytime talk show The Talk, won an ESPY for comeback player of the year and twerked on the Family Feud Sunday night, yes he twerked on national tv. He brought along his three brothers and father Gordy to fill out the rest of his Family Feud roster. On the opposing side, there were more Tucson ties as former Sahuaro QB Rodney Peete headed the other NFL family. Peete went on to play at USC and the Detroit Lions.

Gronkowski joked, danced, high fived, but he did not win. Peete's wife Holly won the contest collecting enough points on the final question of the night. There was a $25,000 reward given to the winner.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved