Pina clearing a path

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Raymond Pina (5-1 pro record) has six professional fights under his belt, only one loss, and a Bellator appearance included in the mix. This Saturday could put enough polish on his resume to impress the UFC which has reportedly shown interest in the young fighter. Another KO could be the spark.

Pina is a former Sunnyside wrestler and 3-time state champ. He was a runner up his freshman year and wrestled each year under the dynasty that saw the Blue Devils capture 14 straight team state titles. After graduating in 2009 he made the transition to MMA and made his way into a Bellator undercard where he lost his only pro fight to Larue Burley. His journey back to a major MMA spotlight begins again on Saturday at Casino Del Sol as one half of the main event on the WFF MMA Resort Fights card.

Kyle Stewart will be the man standing in the way of Pina's dream to be the next Tucson fighter to make the jump to the UFC. Stewart is 8-1 coming into the fight with one pro win.

