A round of Footgolf anyone?

Tucson is proving to be a soccer town over and over. Now, it’s taking its turn on one of Tucson’s finest golf courses.

Forty Niner Country Club is introducing FootGolf.

It’s a new sport that can be played by any age, by families or by teams.

If you can kick a ball, you can play FootGolf! Take your shots and put the ball in the cup – except the ball is a size 5 soccer ball and the cup is 21” across.

“The rules, dress code and etiquette of golf apply,” said Wendy Cross, General Manager at Forty Niner Country Club. “But, you probably won’t be able to keep silent. This game is all laughter and fun although the play can be very competitive.”

The sport will be offered every day from 3 to 6:30 p.m., excluding Thursdays. Forty Niner is the only golf course in southern Arizona offering FootGolf and is a member of the United States FootGolf Association.

“FootGolf will be the first game where soccer players will be asked to rake sand bunkers,” Cross said. “Seriously, we think this will be a great game for families to enjoy together and for Tucson’s many soccer players to use to increase their skill levels. Traditional golf will be played at the same time but will tee off from the back nine. So, whether you want to use your foot or your club, come out to Forty Niner Country Club and enjoy the fun."