Closest view yet of two of Pluto's moons

The New Horizons spacecraft has been bringing us new images of Pluto and its moons every week. Here is a new photo from NASA showing the closest view so far of Pluto's moons, Nix and Hydra.

According to earthsky.com, New Horizons was 103,000 miles from Nix at the time this photo was taken. From this angle, Nix is around 26 miles long and 22 miles wide.

Hydra is Pluto's outermost moon. From this angle, Hydra is about 34 miles long and 14 miles wide. This shot of Hydra was taken by the New Horizons spacecraft at a distance of 143,000 miles. More images to come soon!

