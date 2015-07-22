Nothing but the "Cardboard Shell"

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - While everyone is enjoying their leisurely summer season, Tucson local and Major League Eater Michelle “Cardboard Shell” Lesco is busy training for the Hooters Worldwide Wing Eating Championship in Clearwater, Florida. Lesco is currently the #8 ranked professional eater in the world with Major League Eating and is looking to forward to improving her ranking.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney was on hand during her promotional practice run eating through 150 wings in 10 minutes, almost 6 lbs of chicken wings. The 5’4 112 lb Tucsonan teaches math full-time in Vail, but competitive eating is her passion.

Some of her recent accomplishments include a first place finish in Chicago at a rib eating contest after devouring 3.2 lbs of meat in 8 minutes. She topped all the competition in Vegas after she ate 27 hot dogs and buns. I think the most impressive to me was her last taco eating contest where she at 49 tacos in 8 minutes.

Lesco says she will leave for Florida on Friday and after eating this much, this close to competition made her a little nervous.

