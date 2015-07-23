Tree of 40 fruit

This tree can grow 40 different types of stone fruit, including peaches, plums, apricots, nectarines, cherries, and almonds. Syracuse Professor and artist, Sam Van Aken has been working on these trees for years.

"I start a tree and let it grow for about 3 years, and at that point I can start to come in and graft some of those branches", said Van Aken in this National Geographic video.

It's called "chip grafting", a process that involves slicing part of a branch with the bud of another type of fruit-tree, then wrapping it in tape until the tree heals. The process continues with a large variety of tree buds. In the Spring, the tree blossoms into a wonderful variety of colors. By Summer, all different kinds of fruit begin to emerge.

The full process takes about 9 years. The image below, from treeof40fruit.com, shows where you can find one of these trees. The nearest to southern Arizona is about 800 miles away.

