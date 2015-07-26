Unit inducted

Former Diamondbacks pitcher Randy Johnson was inducted into the Hall of Fame with a quartet of his other contemporaries in front of 40,000 people Sunday.

Johnson becomes the tallest player to ever enter the Hall of Fame at a towering 6-foot-10. The native of Walnut Creek, California, who was also nicknamed the Big Unit, pitched 22 seasons in the major leagues. He led the league in strikeouts nine times.

Johnson had also earned four ERA titles and with 100 complete games and 37 shutouts. He ranked No. 2 with 4,875 strikeouts after Nolan Ryan’s 5,714, and his 10.61 strikeout average in nine innings is on top of the career list.

The peak of Johnson’s career was with the Diamondbacks 2001 journey to a World Series title. The Big Unit went 21-6 in the regular season and 3-0 in the World Series against the Yankees. Johnson led Arizona to a title in the team’s fourth year of existence, sharing Most Valuable Player honors with Curt Schilling.

(Special Contributor: Michelle Floyd)